KJ Apa Is Just as Big of a Heartthrob as His Character on Riverdale

We can’t get enough of KJ Apa, and neither can the rest of the world. Since stepping into the role of Archie Andrews on Riverdale, the New Zealand actor (whose real name is Keneti James Fitzgerald) has been making us weak in the knees with his shirtless scenes, his sweet bromance with Cole Sprouse, and of course, his numerous photos with adorable puppies. If you’re just as obsessed with the star as we are, check out some of his hottest moments on and off screen.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/KJ-Apa-Hot-Pictures-43321845

Share

More Celebrity News: