Kim Reveals Details Of Paris Robbery: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Weeks ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With Kardashian‘s was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster as Kim Kardashian recapped what really happened on Oct 3, 2016, and KUWTK cameras took fans through the days and mere hours before the reality star’s horrific Paris jewelry heist. Here are the episode’s most shocking moments.

1. Kanye flew to Paris in the middle of his Life Of Pablo tour for a 12-hour visit with Kim, after he saw a picture of her in an outfit he didn’t like.

2. The Paris trip was Kourtney‘s first time attending Paris Fashion Week, and it was also her first time seeing Kendall walk the runway!

3. Kanye has a videographer that basically records him 24-7, and it was this camera that captured the moment Kanye was told about Kim’s robbery.

4. Contrary to varying reports, KUWTK cameras were, in fact, rolling as soon as Kim landed in New York following the heist.

5. After arriving in NYC, and once Kim was reunited with her mom and children, Kanye told everyone that the assailants knew if anything physically happened to Kim that he wouldn’t’ stop looking for them until they were dead.

6. Kourtney revealed that Kim called her after the robbery screaming for help at the top of her lungs.

7. Kendall said that by the time she and Kourtney arrived at Kim’s apartment after she called for help, it was the same time as the police were arriving so they had to fight with the cops to even get into the apartment to see Kim.

8. Kim and Kourtney had a slight premonition before the attack, as they confessed that they had talked about what they would do if they got robbed, just hours before Kim was held at gunpoint.

9. Kim was hesitant to trust the police immediately following her robbery because the gunmen wore police uniforms during the heist.

10. Details we didn’t know about Kim’s robbery:

Kim says she thinks the group of guys was following her for the entire trip and they knew she was alone from her Snapchat.

The mom-of-two also said she was able to see her assailants enter through the living room.

The robbers didn’t seem to know who Kim was, other than Kanye’s wife, as they asked the concierge, who acted as a translator during the incident, “Where’s the rapper’s wife?”

Kim asked if she was going to die before being dragged into the hallway and coming face to face with the thieves’ guns.

The reality star confessed to contemplating about running away during the heist but thought they would shoot her in the back if she tried to get away.

Kim wasn’t wearing any clothes at the time of the robbery and revealed that in the moment she mentally prepped herself to be raped.

Kim also said, once she thought she was going to die, that she prayed Kourtney would be able to have a normal life after finding her dead body.

