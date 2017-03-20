Kim Kardashian Tearfully Recalls Thinking She Was Going to Get Raped and Pleaded ‘Let Me Live’ During Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on her October robbery in Paris.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of two broke down describing her life changing ordeal. The episode started out with Kanye West performing Heartless while on tour in New York City where he first received the news of Kim’s robbery. Then the camera turned to the eldest Kardashian for an emotional interview.

“At 3 in the morning I was at the night club and I got a text,” Kourtney said on camera. “Kim called me from Simone’s phone seconds later screaming for help on the top of her lungs.”

“Being woken up in the middle of the night with that call was probably one of the worst nights of my life,” Kris Jenner told the cameras. “As I was talking to her, I was trying to wake everybody up, throwing on sweats, being frantically upset and in shock.”

“When I pulled up to her hotel, I just remember throwing my arms around Kim and thinking, ‘She’s alive,’ ” Kris continued. “We were all so traumatized that we left Paris before the sun came up.”

The episode then showcased Kim’s arrival back to the states where she was reunited with her family and husband.

“I don’t want to cry in front of the kids,” she told Kanye before seeing their children North and Saint. “I don’t want them to be scared.”

“If anything would of happened to you, I wouldn’t stop until they were dead,” the 39-year-old told Kim of her robbers.

“The thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome,” Kris said in her interview. “I’m just so sad that it was all in a city Paris that we love so dearly and have such amazing memories in. It just breaks my heart.”

The show then featured Kim and her family leaving NYC to return to Los Angeles, California. While on the flight home, Kim revealed that she was still in shock and felt drained as if she just had a 3-day fight.

“You’re in shock,” Kris told her daughter. “You don’t want to get to a place where you have post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

“My body just feels drained. I feel like I’ve been in a fight or something,” Kim responded. “My body is just exhausted from the past three days.”

“You can’t begin to explain the emotions running through your mind when you get that hysterical phone call from one of your children because she had just been assaulted,” Kris went on to add during her interview. “I was numb and the only thing I could think of was, bring a blanket.”

Later in the show, Kim tearfully recounted the terrifying ordeal to sisters Khloé and Kourtney.

“I’m calling to them, like, ‘Hello! Hello! Hello!’ and there’s no answer,” she explains of hearing the men come into her Paris hotel room and thinking it was Kourtney returning from the club. “My heart started to get really tense. Like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like okay, what’s going on?” says the reality star. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

The reality star went on to give chilling details of the robbery and revealed that at one point she thought they were going to rape and kill her.

“He grabbed my legs — I had no clothes on under there — and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment he’s going to rape me,’ ” she said during her interview. “I fully mentally prepped myself and he didn’t. He duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me, I knew that was the moment they were totally going to shoot me in the head.”

“I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed,” Kim continued. “I have a family. I have my kids and husband, my mom, I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go.”

“They then picked me up and put me in the bathroom and then ran,” she told her sisters. “It’s all replaceable. None of it matters.”

