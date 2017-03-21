Kim Kardashian Shares Chilling Details About Paris Robbery on KUWTK

Although Kim Kardashian escaped her terrifying robbery at gun point during Paris Fashion Week in October physically unscathed, thoughts about the nightmarish incident continue to haunt her. In Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — the filming of which was placed “on hold indefinitely” in the wake of her robbery — the 36-year-old mom breaks her silence on what happened to her for the first time. She recounts to sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian how the group of men made their way up to her room, and after calling out and getting no response, she knew something wasn’t right. She then saw two robbers dressed in police uniforms holding another man down outside her bedroom, whom she later realized was the concierge. “What I’ve heard from talking to him afterward is they said, you know, ‘Where’s the rapper’s wife? Let us up to her room!’ in French,” Kim said. “He ended up being our interpreter because I couldn’t understand them, they couldn’t understand me.”

When the robbers dragged her out into the hallway, she realized they were armed. “I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs.” Kim goes on to explain the exact moment where she truly began to fear for her life. “Am I gonna run down the stairs and be shot in the back?” she says, sobbing. “Either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if they don’t and I make it, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f*cked. There’s no way out.” After taking her back into her hotel room, she describes how one of the robbers put duct tape on her mouth to keep her from screaming. “He grabs my legs and I wasn’t, you know, I had no clothes on under,” she said. “He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘OK, this is the moment they’re going to rape me.’ I fully mentally prepped myself — and then he didn’t.” Instead, he put more duct tape around her legs and pointed the gun towards her head. “I just knew that was the moment. They’re just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.” So heartbreaking.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kim-Kardashian-Quotes-About-Paris-Robbery-2017-42947849

