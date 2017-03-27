Kim Kardashian Seeks Therapy After Breaking Down on Camera over Paris Robbery: ‘I Hope I Don’t Snap’

It’s going to be a long road for Kim Kardashian West.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the entire Kardashian family gathered for a family dinner at Kourtney‘s house. While together, Kim learned that a costume company had used her traumatic robbery experience in order to create a Halloween costume.

“It really is hard when people don’t treat you like you’re human and you’re going through such a raw experience,” Kim said during her interview after seeing the costume. “I even saw a comment that someone wished I died that night … It just really sucks when you’re getting judged by the whole world.”

Throughout the episode, Kim was reeling from the Paris robbery and was barely keeping it together which worried her family.

“I really think you should see a therapist,” Kris Jenner told Kim. “So it doesn’t creep up on you three months from now … You have to do whatever makes you feel safe. You just have to be careful.”

Later in the episode, Kim sits down to talk with Kourtney, 37, and she brings up the fact that someone invaded her privacy in Paris and filmed her talking to the police in her hotel room just five hours after the robbery. The videographer then sold the footage to a publication who went on to publish it on the internet. Along with the video, the publication tried to say that Kim was carelessly playing on her phone while the police were there, she had no markings from being tied up and there was no damage to her hotel room door — all of which frustrated the mom of two because she was sick of the negative press coverage since the robbery.

“I’m trying to not let it get to me,” the 36-year-old told the cameras. “I hope I don’t snap.”

At one point in the episode, Khloé went to check in on her older sister who was crying in her bedroom over the robbery. The 32-year-old then asked the cameras to stop filming, because she didn’t want Kim’s raw emotions shown on TV at that time.

“Kim is such a strong, strong woman, but having a gun held to your head not knowing what’s going to happen to you will f— you up,” Khloé said in an interview. “This is going to be an incredibly long journey for her.”

It was after that breakdown that Kim decided she needed help and was going to try therapy.

Also in the episode, Kendall is dealing with her own security issues after a stalker broke into her gated driveway.

“When I found out that he had mental health issues, I felt bad,” she said of her stalker in an interview. Though she knows it’s serious, Kendall doesn’t want to punish the guy in court, she just wants him to get the help he needs at a hospital.

“I don’t think I want to testify, I feel really bad is that weird?” Kendall asked Kim of the intruder during the episode. “He’s like mentally challenged … The thought of even having to see him in court really freaks me out.”

“Kendall is so sweet, sensitive and caring and she feels so guilty for testifying, but this guy could have really hurt her,” Kim said during her interview. “She has to protect herself, first and foremost. She has to testify.”

After testifying, the 21-year-old learned that the court gave the man a five year restraining order.

“I never want to have to do that again,” she said during her interview. “I am realizing now, regardless of his mental heath, we as a family have to protect ourselves. I hope he gets the help he needs.”

The episode ended with Kris throwing Kim a surprise birthday party with the whole family.

“We are so glad we have her,” the momager told the cameras. “We really want to celebrate her now more than ever.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

