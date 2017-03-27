Kim Kardashian West is trying for baby no. 3!

In a new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian West reveals she is struggling with the possibility of a high-risk pregnancy as she and husband Kanye West try to conceive again.

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kardashian West says in the clip.

The reality star, 36, is currently mom to North, 3, and Saint, 1.

Related Video: #HotMamma! Kim Kardashian Featured in LOVE Magazine

Kardashian West has previously discussed her difficult pregnancies and weighed her options from doctors on the show.

In one episode last fall, mom Kris Jenner told her, “You could bleed to death.”

The new clip – which dropped Sunday night – is the first time she has revealed that she is trying for a third child.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

The clip shows Khloe’s shocked face, as Kris warns her, “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/kim-kardashian-is-trying-for-baby-no-3/

