Kim Kardashian Busts Out Her Lip Ring Again for a Special Night Out to Honor KUWTK Producer

Kim Kardashian West is once again rocking her favorite new accessory: a lip ring.

The 36-year-old reality star was a presenter at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, rocking a sleek look for the occasion.

Kardashian West showed off her famous curves in a strapless white gown, accessorizing with her lip ring and large hoop earrings. The mother of two — daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1, — pulled her straight locks back into a low ponytail to complete the look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was presented an award to The Real World creator (and KUWTK executive producer) Jonathan Murray at the gala.

“Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray,” she wrote on Snapchat.

Kardahian West first showed off her lip ring for Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday party.

“How to die? How dope is my f— sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a– bitch, Kim!” Khloé Kardashian said in a Snapchat video devoted to her older sister’s outfit and accessories.

The new jewelry even inspired Kardashian West’s niece Penelope, 4, to get in on the trend. Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself and her daughter snuggled up in bed on Oscar Sunday, with Penelope appearing to be sleeping soundly while donning her faux piercing.

Via: http://people.com/style/kim-kardashian-wears-lip-ring-family-equality-councils-impact-awards/

