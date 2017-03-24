Kim and the Kardashians Switched to 24/7 Security After a Series of Scary Incidents ‘Changed Their Lifestyle’: Source

The Kardashians have made some drastic lifestyle changes since Kim‘s infamous Paris robbery.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE. “They have security guards most of the time when they go out.”

And those security guards have changed since the Paris robbery. “It wasn’t to do with issues with Pascal — they parted on good terms — but they just needed a fresh team with fresh eyes,” adds the insider. “This team is a lot larger and with them 24/7.”

During Paris Fashion Week last fall, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was alone in her No Address Hotel room around 3 a.m. when five masked men held her at gunpoint and bound, gagged and robbed the reality star of millions of dollars worth of jewels.

Kendall Jenner has also had a few scary incidents as of late. In an upcoming episode of KUWTK, she reveals that a stalker was able to get through her gate and smashed on her car windows. Just last week, the 21-year-old model was allegedly robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry while she was away from her house.

In the wake of several family ordeals, Kim isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her family’s safety — and that means taking a step back from social media.

“The robbery changed their lifestyle going forward,” the insider adds of Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West. “They have to live in a bubble and have security with them especially for international travel. The safety of North and Saint is the most important thing to Kim and Kanye.”

“Privacy is more important now. Kim took three months off to get perspective,” the source says. “She does a reality show, but now doesn’t feel obliged to share everything in her life.”

The mother of two may be back to sharing her famous selfies on social media, but you won’t see Kim flaunting any more jewelry in photos and or tagging her locations.

“She now shares less and decides to share things that are important to her family and her fans but not everything and certainly not with material things,” says the insider. “Before she wasn’t making a conscious effort to show off material things on social media, but now she makes a conscious effort not to show them off and not to be too flashy. She barely wears jewelry and doesn’t tag her locations.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

