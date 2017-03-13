Khloé Kardashian Explodes and Lashes Out at Sister Kourtney: ‘Are You F—— On Drugs?’

On Sunday’s season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there’s trouble in paradise as the Kardashians head to Miami.

The episode started off with Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Scott Disick hanging out in Miami, but not everything wound up going smoothly.

At first, Kourtney was glad to spend time with her ex, but that was when their children were around them.

“Scott and I are doing our best to be good parents and remain a family even though we aren’t together,” Kourtney told the cameras. “I love just being able to spend time with the kids and Scott as a family.”

But when it comes to being around Scott in a social setting, as in going out to dinner with their friends, Kourtney felt that he was being a bit “obnoxious” and admitted that she didn’t know how to act around him because they aren’t a couple anymore.

Later in the episode Kourtney revealed that Kim’s assistant Stephanie was having her birthday dinner in Miami, but she stated that Scott wasn’t invited — even though he was still down in Florida with her and their family.

“Scott is not invited,” Kourtney told Jonathan Cheban. “They don’t even now each other… Why does he have to go everywhere we go? We aren’t together.”

“It’s just frustrating,” she continued to tell the cameras. “I need a break from Scott. I need to prioritize myself… And go enjoy the night without him.”

Later in the episode, the whole family goes off to watch Kanye West perform, including Disick.

“I’m glad Scott and I both can be here as individuals and have a good time,” Kourtney told the cameras. “I think it’s going to be a constant process figuring out how to live life as a family but not be together.”

Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Also during the episode, the sisters contemplate closing their Dash stores, all but Kourtney. But that doesn’t sit well with Kim who tells her, “We are overriding you honey.”

While visiting the Dash store in Miami, both Kim and Khloé agree that there’s nothing left to salvage at the store and that everything would have to be thrown out and changed. As for Kourtney, she just sees a few things that could use updating.

“Kourtney is delusional,” Kim told the cameras.

A little later in the episode, a massive fight between the sisters broke out over selling the stores to a large company who wants to buy them out.

“Do you want to take over Dash on your own?” Khloé snaps at her 37-year-old sister.

“I don’t think we should close Dash Miami,” Kourtney replies.

“Kourtney just can’t go with the flow, I don’t get it,” Khloé told the cameras. “She’s the last one that wants to do hard labor.”

The 32-year-old then explodes on Kourtney, saying, “Are you f—— on drugs? You complain about tile on the floor and you can’t even buy the tile on time.”

“How dare you try to argue us on getting rid of the stores!” she continued to tell her older sister. “We are getting rid of the stores, Kourtney!”

Whoa. Khloe has some FEELINGS about whether or not to keep DASH. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MWlZmHcpBB — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

Later, Kourtney tried to explain her reasoning for wanting to save the stores.

“After dad passed away, we got Dash,” she told Kim. “Having Dash kept us together as sisters.”

“It’s more to us than just our store, it’s something we’ve all built as sisters,” the 36-year-old said to both Kourtney and Khloé. “So we can figure out the deal later, but I think for now we should get rid of New York… It’s a better business decision… We want to keep Miami open.”

“We put so much blood, sweat and tears into this,” Kim continued. “At the end of the day it makes sense to close New York because it’s so expensive… but keep Miami.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashian aires Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

Via: http://people.com/tv/khloe-kardashian-explodes-lashes-out-kourtney-over-dash-are-you-on-drugs/

Share

More Celebrity News: