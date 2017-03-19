Khloé Kardashian Cheers Tristan Thompson Courtside Before Hitting the Town for Date Night

Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have fallen short to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, but Khloé Kardashian was still cheering on her man from courtside seats.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, accompanied by Malika Haqq, watched her beau at the Staples Center between playing with Snapchat filters with her longtime pal.

Kardashian, 32, donned an oversized black hoodie with peep-toe thigh high boots. She also showed off three stacked diamond rings — worn on her left ring finger — on Snapchat.

After the game, Kardashian and Thompson held hands at they headed out for a date night.

The couple are spending the weekend together in Los Angeles. Friday night, Kardashian arrived with her boyfriend at his hotel, where a source says the athlete spent an hour with his 3-month-old baby boy, whose mother is his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Recently, the reality star pulled out all the stops for a lavish, gold-themed party to celebrate Thompson’s 26th birthday.

Kardashian also posted on Instagram an adorable photo of the couple in his honor.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!” the caption begins. “May God continue to bless you in all of your days!”

But her final wish for the Cleveland Cavaliers pro takes the cake for #RelationshipGoals: “And may we forever look at one another like this.”

