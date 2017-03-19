Kendall Jenner Fires Security Guard After Alleged Burglary: Report

Days after her California home was burglarized, Kendall Jenner is reportedly making changes to her security team.

The 21-year-old supermodel has reportedly fired a security guard who was posted outside the house, according to TMZ.

The news comes days after Jenner had more security cameras installed in her home in a precautionary measure to make sure something similar wouldn’t happen again.

“Kendall’s really upset about it. She’s been telling her friends the situation totally sucks,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE. “She’s had people over at her house today to up security and they’re talking about getting more cameras put in.”

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Reasons We Love Kendall Jenner

Jenner reportedly left her home in Hollywood Hills around midday Wednesday and returned later that evening around 8 p.m., where she allegedly noticed nothing amiss until entering her bedroom around 1 a.m. and realized that a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing, according to TMZ.

Jenner then reportedly called 911 after hearing a noise and believing an intruder might be in her home.

Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that an incident occurred in the vicinity of Jenner’s home in which a burglary report was filed, though they were unable to confirm if anything was stolen. According to police, they searched the premises and did not find any intruders. There was no sign of forced entry and there is no ID on the suspects so far.

“It’s definitely looking like it was someone she knew,” the source told PEOPLE.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Jenner’s burglary comes over five months after sister Kim Kardashian West was at held at gunpoint on Oct. 3 by masked robbers who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring — at the No Address Hotel in Paris.

In a preview clip of Sunday’s KUWTK episode, Kardashian West, 36, publicly described her terrifying ordeal of being robbed in Paris in her own words.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” she tells sisters Kourtney and Khloé. “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it,” the tearful mother of two continued. “Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/kendall-jenner-fires-security-guard-after-alleged-burglary/

Share

More Celebrity News: