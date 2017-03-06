Katy Perry Shines Bright at the iHeartRadio Awards After Split From Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry shone bright at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in LA on Sunday. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer stunned in a white and gold strapless jumpsuit, which paired perfectly with her new blonde pixie cut. Katy’s fun outing marks her first appearance since her split from Orlando Bloom. After a little over a year of dating, the two called it quits in late February, and the duo’s reps released a joint statement that said they would be “taking respectful, loving space at this time.” A couple days later, Katy addressed the split via Twitter, urging “a new way of thinking” and insisting that “no one’s a victim or a villain.” Orlando has yet to comment on the matter, but he was spotted chatting up women on the beach over the weekend.
