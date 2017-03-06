Kandi Burrus Shoots Down Claims that She and Husband Todd Tucker Tried to Drug Porsha Williams 

Kandi Buruss and Porsha Williams had one of the most outrageous face-offs in Real Housewives of Atlanta history recently, with Burruss revealing the two shared a late-night dance-floor make out session that prompted Williams to ask if the two could have sex.

But while Williams responded with a series of shocking allegations — including that Burruss had a sex dungeon, had previously been involved in a seven year relationship with a woman, and was currently being cheated on by her husband, Todd Tucker — Bravo editors saved the most outrageous claim for Sunday’s all-new episode.

There, Williams claimed that she had hear rumors that Burruss and Tucker had planned on drugging her and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to bring them back to their house.

Both Burruss and Morton denied Williams’ explosive accusation. But the claim was especially hurtful for Burruss — who explained how harmful the rumors are to her reputation.

“That really bothered me because I’ve been in the music industry since I was a kid and people get into the whole drug and drinking thing,” the 40-year-old Grammy winner explained. “I was always determined that was not going to be me, so I take offense!”

“It’s just been boilin’ my blood,” Burruss continued. “Because if she’s out there telling people this mess, that could ruin my life. So I have to let people know that this bitch is full of s—.”

Burruss had her chance to prove her point to Williams and the rest of the Atlanta Housewives when the group went on a trip to Maui, Hawaii, together — with their husbands, ex-husbands, and boyfriends coming around for the ride.

When confronted about the slanderous things she’s said, Williams held firm that she was “not a liar” — telling Burruss, “You were saying some things about me that I felt were lies, and then I felt I needed to come to you with truth. And that’s what I did.”

Williams also owned up to some truths of her own — including that she had, in fact, kissed Burruss and propositioned her for sex.

“We were definitely drinking and you were definitely sober,” Williams said, implying that she didn’t remember the details. “That probably did happen — I was tipsy. So what? Maybe so.”

Luckily, Burruss came with receipts — specifically, print-outs of screenshots of text messages between her and Williams, taken a few days after their hookup. “We was turnt up for real,” Williams wrote in the texts. “I just want you to know, I’m not going to rape you on camera so no worries.”

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” Burruss said, noting how Williams had previously tried to pretend like she wasn’t down with it. “She sent me this text message talking about how much fun she had and how we were so turnt up. We were already out ’til 3 Then she invited us out to the after hours club so that she can push up even more because she was the aggressor. She’s the B in LGBT!”

Williams maintained that Burruss had told someone that she was going to drug Williams and take her to a sex dungeon — and then went on to claim that it Burruss’ fault that that rumor was getting out there in the first place. “Don’t come with me about my business if you don’t want yours told,” she said. “I wasn’t going to tell your business’ til you came at me.”

That didn’t sit well with Burruss — who ended the episode on an aggressive note.

“I will sue your ass if you keep saying it, you lying a– bitch,” Burruss said. “You not even thinking about the fact that I got kids. Don’t try to ruin my life, ruin my business — that type of accusation can sit with you for life. You a big a– liar.”

“She’s not saying the truth,” Burruss added, getting emotional. “And that’s the problem. Let’s be clear — you know, you know that I have fun or whatever. But the one thing I would not do: I would not do some stuff about no drugs or nothing. And for her to put that out there about me? Oh my God — it took everything in me not to choke the s— out this bitch.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

