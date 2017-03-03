Kailyn In Danger? ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Lowry SLAMS ‘Psycho’ Javi Marroquin For Trespassing Into Her Home

Should Kailyn Lowry worry about her and the boys’ safety?

In a shocking sneak peek clip for Teen Mom 2, the pregnant reality star stopped by her ex and first baby daddy’s house, Jo Rivera, to update him on her situation with her recent ex, Javi Marroquin. She explained to Jo, “He showed up through the basement and Isaac was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be here!’”

“That’s what pisses me off,” Jo fired back. “You need to have something in writing because that should not be happening. That to me is not acceptable at all. I don’t like picking up my son and he’s f*****g scared.” He added, “If he’s crazy enough to just f*****g walk into your house then what the f**k else is he going to do. That scares the s**t out of me.”

However, Jo’s fiancée Vee Torres defended Javi during the difficult time. “I feel like you’re making him out to be a f*****g psycho. He’s going through a divorce!”

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Javi defended himself saying, “It’s not trespassing when it’s my house. That’s it.”

