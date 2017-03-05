Justin Timberlake Wishes His “Heart” Jessica Biel a Happy Birthday: “You Make Me Love”

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Jessica Biel marked her 35th birthday on Friday, and loving husband Justin Timberlake penned a heartfelt message for her via Instagram. Along with a black and white photo of Justin kissing his wife on the cheek, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote, “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. –J” Justin also shared a video of himself roller skating at Jessica’s birthday bash and captioned it, “When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can’t figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain” These two never cease to make us emotional.

