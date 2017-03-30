Justin Theroux Dishes on Jennifer Aniston’s “Special” Birthday Celebration in Cabo

Jennifer Aniston recently rang in her 48th birthday in Mexico with pals Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, and now Justin Theroux is dishing on how they celebrated. While promoting The Lego Ninjago Movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the actor said that Cabo is a “great spot” because “it’s close to LA” and “you can dip over there and dip back.” As for what he gifted Jen, Justin revealed, “We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata. Actually, we didn’t put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn’t end up smashing it. What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn’t eat candy!”

Justin also commemorated the special occasion with a sweet selfie of the pair on Instagram. “HBDJ❤ XO,” he captioned it. While the couple is usually private about their romance, the duo put on quite a show when they attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty last month.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Justin-Theroux-Talks-About-Jennifer-Aniston-48th-Birthday-43371887

