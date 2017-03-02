Justin Bieber Vows to Be a ‘Better Man’ on His Birthday — and Posts Adorable Throwback Pic!

Happy birthday, Justin Bieber!

The 23-year-old posted a cute photo of himself as a young boy on Instagram on Wednesday as he celebrated his birthday. The “Love Yourself” singer included a touching caption, writing, “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man.”

On Wednesday, he also posted pictures of himself with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper, among others, pointing at the sky. He also spent the day riding an ATV bike in the desert.

Bieber is rumored to appear on Khaled’s forthcoming single, “I’m the One,” which also features Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos.

The music producer teased the collaboration on his Instagram on Monday, calling it a “top secret anthem.”

In the photo, Bieber appears with the DJ and his 4-month-old son, Asahd.

