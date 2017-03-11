Kim Richards has fame and fortune, but none of that will keep her out of jail if she doesn’t finish her community service! At a recent court appearance, the judge warned Kim’s attorney that she must complete 450 hours of community service by September 7th or face stiff punishment following her 2015 arrest for shoplifting at Target.

The post Judge Orders Kim Richards To Finish Community Service Or Risk Jail Time appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/kim-richards-sentenced-community-service/

