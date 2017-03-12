Joshua Jackson Packs On the PDA With a Mystery Woman in NYC

Less than a year after splitting from Diane Kruger, it appears Joshua Jackson is back in the dating scene. On Thursday, the former Dawson’s Creek actor was spotted enjoying a romantic date with a mystery woman in NYC. The two sipped on wine and shared a sweet kiss inside The Immigrant restaurant, where onlookers told E! News, “they were both smiling and laughing . . . They left the bar at midnight together and went back to his hotel, walking about five blocks and holding hands. They looked super happy.”

While it’s unknown how long they have been seeing each other, Joshua admitted to Ellen DeGeneres back in December that his dating game was a little rusty, saying, “Everything’s in your phone now. There’s no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they’re like, ‘Ugh, no no. We don’t do that anymore.’” Perhaps he got a few pointers from Ruth Wilson during their eight-hour drinking session?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Joshua-Jackson-Kissing-Woman-NYC-March-2017-43295848

