John Legend on Supporting Wife Chrissy Teigen During Her Postpartum Depression: ‘That’s the Least I Could Do’

John Legend is not only a Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter and proud dad to 11-month-old daughter Luna, he’s also Chrissy Teigen‘s number one supporter.

Legend has been by his wife’s side every step in her recovery before and after Teigen publicly revealed her painful battle with postpartum depression in a recent Glamour essay.

“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her. I feel like that’s the least I could do,” the La La Land star, 38, told PEOPLE at The Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Dinner Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo on Tuesday.

“ you don’t know internally what it feels like. You should read about it and understand what it is and really just be there to help,” he advised other partners and family members on understanding PPD. “You need to be present and you need to be compassionate. And we’re all learning and trying to figure it out as we go. At least do that and try to figure it out together.”

And no one was prouder than Legend when Teigen shared her experience with the world.

“I’m glad she wrote about it,” he shared. “I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that. And it’s hard for anybody no matter how successful you are and how many resources you have.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover alum, 31, gave birth last April. But when she returned to work at Lip Sync Battle after maternity leave, Teigen felt something was off.

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she described.

The mother of one credited her husband’s unwavering support with helping her through. “He’s exactly as compassionate, patient, loving and understanding as he seems,” she wrote.

“It’s a difficult thing to be a new father and for my wife to be a new mother,” Legend admitted in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “ advances the level of partnership you share. It’s exciting to see how we as a couple grow together and learn how to react to the challenges and the joys.”

