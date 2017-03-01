John Legend on His Love for Wife Chrissy Teigen: ‘It’s Better Than Ever’

It’s been over 10 years since John Legend met his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen—but for the Oscar winning star, it’s as though time has stood still.

Their recent transition into parenthood may have added some new challenges, but things are still going strong for the Hollywood power couple.

“It’s better than ever,” Legend, 38, told PEOPLE at the season two premiere of his hit show Underground on Tuesday night. “We love being parents, we love our daughter and we still enjoy each other’s company so much. We even love coming out to these events, even though it’s work. We have a good time together.”

This particular work event was an exciting one for Legend, who executive produced the series about the 19th century Underground Railroad network, and makes a cameo as African-American social reformer, Frederick Douglass.

“I think it’s important for people to know what really happened,” Legend said. “Even though this series is dramatized and fictionalized to a degree, it’s based on the truth and we wanted to feature some real characters in it. I want people to be inspired by the series, learn about how we came together to fight for freedom and how some courageous folks led the abolitionist movement, led the Underground Railroad and led the march to our freedom.

“Freedom is both a physical condition and a state of mind,” he continues. “But you have to know you were a slave before you can have the courage and the wherewithal to free yourself, and I think this film is about that idea of discovery. Fighting for freedom, for courage—I think we can take those lessons even now as we think about what it means to fight for justice and freedom and equality today.”

As for Legend’s own family, his 10-month-old Luna is giving mom and dad a sneak preview of how much she’s looking forward to discovering new things. “She’s crawling and talking a little bit and we’re having a lot of fun with her,” Legend said. “We’ve got to watch her, though. She’s moving around, we’ve gotta be like, ‘Wait! Don’t go there…’ She’s a lot of excitement.”

