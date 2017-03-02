Jennifer Lopez conquered the concrete jungle in the most fashionable way possible.

The actress and singer spent her busy Wednesday going from one designer outfit to another while promoting the second season of her NBC crime drama, Shades of Blue.

Lopez, 47, had several wardrobe changes but four in particular were style standouts.

The star was spotted at The View studios arriving and departing in different ensembles that were just as exciting as the next. Lopez made her entrance in a white striped collarless rabbit fur coat by Marc Jacobs with Christian Louboutin heels. And if you’re wanting to purchase the same Madame Menule embellished bow pointy toe pumps as J. Lo, it’ll cost you $850.

And for her exit, Lopez swapped the look for a Yves Saint Laurent metallic pussybow blouse and color coordinated skirt. To keep warm, she layered on a studded silver coat from Jenny Packham’s Spring/Summer 2015 ready-to-wear collection.

At another daytime talk show across town, Lopez opted for a white lace blouse and black mini skirt by Yanina Couture.

Then came the night’s big event: the Shades of Blue season 2 premiere. Lopez suited up in a embroidered metallic peplum two-piece from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Complete with a high half-up ponytail and Jimmy Choo shoes, Lopez rocked yet another plunging getup.

Finally, the mother of two danced her way onto Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show stage in a brown tan plaid one-piece.

Via: http://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-five-different-outfits-in-one-day/

