Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Dating Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez may have a new boyfriend in her life. The Shades of Blue actress is reportedly dating Alex Rodriguez, People reports. “They have been dating for a few weeks,” a source close to Jennifer confirmed to the publication. “She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.” The former MLB star’s rep had no comment, while Jennifer has yet to respond. Both stars have kids from previous relationships; Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex is dad to daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Alex recently called it quits with 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, while Jennifer famously dated Drake after her split from Casper Smart.

