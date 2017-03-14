Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Everything We Know

J-Rod is officially happening!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Jennifer Lopez and retired MLB pro Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.”

The romance reveal followed Rodriguez’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

Below, all the details we know so far about the new power couple on the block.

Lopez is being “cautious” and is technically still single.

Lopez, who is no stranger to high-profile relationships, is playing it safe with the Yankees legend.

“She seems excited,” a source close to the Shades of Blue actress told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

They both prioritize family first.

Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 8, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“You know, they’re always first,” Lopez said of her children during a recent co-host stint on The Real. “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”

A source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first.”

The singer is definitely paying attention to Rodriguez’s daddy duty, and has liked a number of his Instagram pictures featuring his daughters.

Lopez is the baseball legend’s “dream girl.”

One thing you might actually have in common with the famous athlete? A longtime crush on the “Jenny from the Block” singer. “A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She is his dream girl.”

Rodriguez may have first felt sparks with Lopez way back in 2005, when the diehard Yankees fan and then-husband Marc Anthony attended a game at Shea Stadium. There, the pair were photographed shaking hands and standing next to each other during the national anthem.

They’ve enjoyed fun in the sun together.

Lopez, along with her twins, recently flew to Miami, where Rodriguez lives.



After Miami, the pair headed even further south to the Bahamas. Lopez was spotted fitting in a beach workout during the trip.

They may not be ready to be too public yet.

While in the Bahamas, Lopez shared a selfie that appeared to show her cuddling up to her new man — only to delete it from her Instagram story moments later, perhaps after deciding she isn’t ready to go social media official just yet.

In the picture, A-Rod appeared to nuzzle her ear while hiding behind her hair.

