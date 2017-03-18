Jennifer Garner Chokes Back Tears While Testifying About Child Poverty in Washington

You might be used to seeing Jennifer Garner on the big screen, but the Miracles From Heaven actress is no stranger to the courtroom. Four years after testifying at a California State Assembly Committee over paparazzi regulations in 2013, Jen traveled to Washington DC to deliver an emotional plea at the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Subcommittee’s hearing. Speaking on behalf of the Save the Children charity, of which she’s an ambassador, she called for more funding to help children living in poverty all over the US.

“Mothers come up to me and say, ‘Can you help get my child into these programs? Can you just nudge us up in the wait list? Is there anything you could do?’” she said. “The thought that I would have to go back to these mothers and say, ‘Well, no, there is nothing I can do . . .’ These families know what it is to have this intervention and they know what they’re losing when it’s gone and I’ll have to answer to it, so that is what matters to me, selfishly, sir.”

The 44-year-old, who is in the midst of a divorce with estranged husband Ben Affleck, testified for 25 more minutes about the heartbreaking things she’s seen while working with Save the Children. “These children don’t vote, they don’t make political contributions, neither do their parents,” she continued. “Somebody has to tell their story above all the noise. Poverty is silent, but I can’t be.” Watch her full address above starting at the 1:34:00 mark.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jennifer-Garner-Testifying-House-Committee-Hearing-2017-43320061

Share

More Celebrity News: