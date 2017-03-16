Jennifer Aniston Has a Casual Shopping Day With Friends in LA

Jennifer Aniston stepped out for a sunny day shopping trip with her good friend Amanda Anka in LA on Tuesday. The ladies walked side by side down the street and were joined by a male pal and Jen’s bodyguard. Amanda is married to Jason Bateman, whom Jen has starred with in five films over the years, most recently 2016′s Office Christmas Party. Jen has been keeping a low profile since stepping out for the Oscars with her husband, Justin Theroux, in February; not long after the memorable show did reports emerge that Jennifer’s ex, Brad Pitt, had been reaching out and “texting her” amid his current divorce drama with Angelina Jolie. He reportedly extended the olive branch to wish her a happy birthday in early February, later telling her that he’s “having a hard time with his split.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jennifer-Aniston-Shopping-LA-March-2017-43312320

Share

More Celebrity News: