Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s Proposal Story Is as Romantic as You’d Expect
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have been married for nearly eight years and have several adorable moments under their belts. While Channing previously admitted that he initially tried to run from Jenna when they first met on the set of Step Up in 2006, the duo has practically been inseparable since the night Channing showed up at Jenna’s hotel room door. So, how exactly did Channing pop the question? He secretly flew his and Jenna’s closest friends to Maui in September 2008 and proposed to her in front of them with a ring by Neil Lane. The couple ended up tying the knot less than a year later and welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Everly in May 2013. And the rest is history!
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/How-Did-Channing-Tatum-Propose-Jenna-Dewan-43273152