Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Share a Steamy Kiss on the Beach

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton rarely step out together, but when they do, it’s pretty damn adorable. The couple, who got together in 2009, is currently vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, and on Monday, the two were spotted sharing a romantic kiss on the beach. Jeffrey and Hilarie were joined by their 7-year-old son, Augustus, and looked like two love-struck teenagers as they hugged and snapped selfies by the water. The family is in Europe as Jeffrey promotes The Walking Dead, and Jeffrey joined castmates Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln at a fan event in Madrid on Thursday.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jeffrey-Dean-Morgan-Hilarie-Burton-Kissing-Spain-2017-43303393

Share

More Celebrity News: