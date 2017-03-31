Jazz Jennings Looks into ‘Bottom Surgery’ as Pressures of Being a Transgender Teen Cause Her to Break Down

The upcoming new season of I Am Jazz will address numerous, and very personal, life changes for the series’ star, Jazz Jennings.

When the TLC reality show returns in June for its third season, audiences will watch 16-year-old Jennings learn to drive, date and break down from the pressures of being a transgender teen.

In the newly released trailer for the series, Jennings practices driving with her mom, admitting, “I really hate driving,” and also reveals to a friend that she is “for sure” open to dating transgender people.

But viewers will also see the teen confront numerous hardships in the new episodes.

“I just really hate myself,” she admits to her dad at home, and tells her mom while crying on a bed, “I just feel bad about myself.”

While her mother wants her to go to therapy to discuss the struggles that she’s dealing with, Jennings isn’t open to it: “You think some random individual who doesn’t even know who I am will have the answers to my questions?” she tearfully says to her mother in the car. “You’re frustrating me.”

The new season will also follow the reality star to the doctor’s office, where she is told that “it’s feasible” for her to “have bottom surgery.”

“I definitely want to do it,” she tells the doctor with her mother by her side, admitting to cameras that she’s “always dreamed about having this procedure done.”

Though Jennings is excited about the possibility of further transitional surgery, her parents are hesitant about it.

“It should be done after you finish high school,” her father suggests during a discussion in the kitchen.

“It is ultimately my decision,” Jennings responds.

Speaking with another doctor, the physician tells her that he “can’t do the type of surgery that you want,” which leaves Jennings looking disappointed.

The upcoming season will also document her interview with conservative TheBlaze host, Tomi Lahren.

I Am Jazz returns for season 3 on June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

