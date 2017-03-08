Jay Z Takes a Page Out of Rihanna’s Playbook, Sips Wine on the Streets of NYC

Jay Z is the ultimate GOAT, and he’s got the shirt to prove it. On Tuesday, the rapper was spotted taking a walk in New York City wearing a tee that read “Goat in New York” — which is an acronym for Greatest of All Time. Obviously his wife, Beyoncé, agrees, because she also posted a snap of her husband’s ensemble on Instagram. Even though we love his shirt, we love his boozy accessory even more. Taking a page out of Rihanna’s playbook, Jay Z casually sipped on a glass of wine as he left a late dinner in the city.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jay-Z-Wearing-Goat-Shirt-Drinking-Wine-NYC-2017-43281495

