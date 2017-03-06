Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke’s Cutest Friendship Moments

Jason Momoa’s Game of Thrones character, Khal Drogo, hasn’t been on the show since the end of season one, but he’s still very much . . . around. In addition to Khal still holding a special place in the heart of his onscreen wife, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jason and the actress are also good friends in real life. When they’re not hitting red carpets together or casually hanging out away from the spotlight, Jason is usually posting something about “the moon of my life” on Instagram, frequently sharing screenshots of Emilia kicking ass on the show. While their Game of Thrones romance was a bit controversial, there is not one thing about their adorable real-life friendship that we don’t love.

