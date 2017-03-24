James Van Der Beek Shares the First Photo of His Adorable 1-Year-Old

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

James Van Der Beek is celebrating his daughter Emilia’s first birthday with a precious snapshot. On Thursday, the father of four shared the first photo of his youngest child on social media. “One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul,” he wrote. “Just when I thought nobody could follow my other girls . . . along came Emilia. Never ceases to amaze me just how much a child can expand your heart. #OrHowIncredibleMyWifeIs #blessed #grateful.” His wife, Kimberly, shared an equally heartwarming post, saying that she was overjoyed to be her mom. Aww! These two really have a picture-perfect family.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/James-Van-Der-Beek-Photo-His-Daughter-Emilia-March-2017-43348203

