James Van Der Beek Gets Visibly Annoyed During Awkward Morning Show Interview

James Van Der Beek has been in Hollywood for more than 20 years. While the successful actor is most well-known for his role as teenager Dawson Leery in the hit show Dawson’s Creek, he’s had so many other amazing roles in the almost 14 years since then. But during his appearance on Britain’s This Morning on Thursday, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby didn’t seem to want to focus on his impressive career. While attempting to introduce James on their show, they awkwardly talked about the accomplishments of his former costars, calling Katie Holmes “a leading Hollywood actress” and pointing out Michelle Williams’s four Oscar nominations. They then said of James: “But what happened to the main man himself? He’s here now and this is what he looks like.” The camera cuts to a very irritated-looking James, who tries to emphasize that he too has done a lot since Dawson’s Creek. See the whole exchange above before inevitably crawling under your desk.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/James-Van-Der-Beek-Morning-Interview-Video-43373666

