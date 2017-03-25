James Paxton’s Beautiful Tribute to His Late Dad Will Make You Weep

A post shared by James Paxton (@thisisjamespaxton) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Bill Paxton died at age 61 on Feb. 25 after complications related to surgery, but his 23-year-old son James is keeping his memory alive. On Friday, the actor posted a throwback photo of him and his dad at a basketball game, writing, “Forever smiling with you.” Just last week, he shared a heartbreaking snap of himself being pushed on a toy train by his dad when he was a baby, and captioned it, “I’ll love you forever, Dad. Could never possibly put into words how I feel about you.” In the wake of Bill’s death, tributes from his peers came flooding in, and one of the first people to speak out was director James Cameron, who worked with him on a number of films, including Titanic, Aliens, and Apollo 13. Bill is survived by his two children, James and Lydia, and his wife, Louise Newbury.

