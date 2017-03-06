James Blunt Says He’s ‘Desperately Sad’ His Son Won’t Get to Know Godmother Carrie Fisher

Saying goodbye to close friend Carrie Fisher was difficult on multiple levels for singer James Blunt: the iconic actress’ shocking death means that his young son will never truly get to know his godmother.

“She’s the most amazing person I know and I’m really desperately sad he won’t get to know her but I have many memories, many stories I’ll be able to tell him,” Blunt told PEOPLE Now of his son with wife Sofia Wellesley, born last year, not being able to grow up with Fisher in his life.

Asked to share one such story, Blunt laughed, “I don’t know if any of them are safe enough to tell on camera.”

Blunt – whose new album, The Afterlove, is due out later this month – previously opened up to The Sunday Times about his relationship with Fisher, calling her “my American mother” and revealing that he recorded his first album in her California home.

“I live with her whenever I’m in the states, whenever I’m in Los Angeles, her house has been my home and I recorded my first album in her house,” Blunt told PEOPLE Now. “ I recorded in her bathroom, where she had a piano – like you do.”

He added, “She’s been a really creative input on my music… she was an amazing person, and terribly sad that she’s gone so early.”

Blunt, 43, noted though, “She went out at the top.”

RELATED VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: Their Parallel Lives

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack. She was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

The Afterlove drops March 24

Via: http://people.com/music/james-blunt-on-son-not-getting-to-know-godmother-carrie-fisher/

Share

More Celebrity News: