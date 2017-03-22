Jake Gyllenhaal’s Tongue Twister Singing Will Leave You Breathless

Jake Gyllenhaal is a busy, busy man. Aside from promoting his upcoming movie Life, he’s also playing pointillist painter Georges Seurat in the Broadway musical Sunday in the Park with George. The talented actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and aside from bonding with the host over their mutual love for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, he gave us a sneak peek at his tricky singing for his show. Let’s just say, the tongue twister lyrics and his gorgeous voice will leave you breathless. You can catch it at the 2:35 mark.

