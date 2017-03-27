Jack Nicholson and His Son Ray Share a Laugh Courtside at the Lakers Game

Jack Nicholson brought his youngest son, Ray, 25, to the LA Lakers basketball game on Friday night. The father-son duo sat courtside as they cheered on the Lakers, who ended up beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-130. Jack and Ray have made it a habit to attend basketball games together. Back in March 2016, the two appeared to have a blast during their boys’ night out, and the following month, the pair was joined by Miles Teller and Dax Shepard. We just love seeing these two together!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jack-Nicholson-Son-Ray-Lakers-Game-March-2017-43355449

