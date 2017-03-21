It Should Be a Crime For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Look This Good Together

Despite their ongoing feud over the placement of Dax Shepard’s beloved La-Z-Boy chair in their living room, Kristen Bell and Dax could not have been any cuter at the LA premiere of their new film, CHiPs, on Monday. The duo showed off their silly sides while posing for pictures together and mingled with the rest of the movie’s cast, including Michael Peña. In the film, Dax (who directed and wrote the script) plays California Highway Patrol motorcycle cop Jon Baker, who goes undercover with Frank “Ponch” Poncherello (Peña) to expose crooked cops working inside their team. Check out the trailer for the hilarious remake before it hits theaters on March 24.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristen-Bell-Dax-Shepard-CHiPs-Premiere-LA-2017-43333459

Share

More Celebrity News: