Inside Model-Mom Coco Rocha’s Super-Colorful Family Home

Taking fashion tips from a supermodel is a no-brainer, but after seeing Canadian fashion force Coco Rocha’s super-chic and colorful home, you’ll want to take decorating advice from her too.

Rocha, 28, her husband, artist and designer James Conran, and their daughter, Ioni, 2, opened their Westchester, New York, retreat to Good Housekeeping in their latest issue. But rather than give the mag a typical tour, the model-turned-agency head (she runs Nomad Management) went room by room sharing her best tricks and bravest mantras about decorating with bold color.

The kitchen, top, is the only space in the house with an almost entirely neutral palette. The dining room, above, features a suite of scene-stealing copper chairs from Blu Dot and a coordinating Sputnik-style chandelier. Rocha’s decorating advice for your eating space: “Dress a dining room to the nines and keep it that way — you’ll see your best dishes and always be guest-ready.” Less frequent entertainers can still style the table with vases and decorative items that are already in your home.

Ioni’s room is fearless when it comes to color. “There’s no reason artsy statements should be confined to adult spaces,” Rocha says. An added bonus: “Vibrant artwork has been shown to be creatively stimulating for children.” Her daughter’s gallery wall includes works by Donald Robertson and from One Kings Lane.

