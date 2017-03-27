Inside Kim’s Robbery Aftermath: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured the Kardashian–Jenner family in the days and weeks following Kim’s Paris robbery. While they initially thought they had taken all the necessary security precautions to ensure their safety, following Kim’s heist, the episode showed the family coming to terms with the fact that they weren’t as safe as they once thought. Here are this week’s most shocking KUWTK moments:

1. Kim got a warning from her dad before her robbery. The episode began with Kris talking to Khloe about Kim’s blackberry alarm going off the morning of her robbery — and the anniversary of her dad Robert’s funeral — despite Kim never setting an alarm on that phone. Kris said she found it extremely strange because two days later Khloe and Kylie had a session with Tyler Henry, the medium to the stars, and the girls told him that Robert’s way of communicating with them is through false alarms. So, Kris said she believed the alarm on Kim’s phone was a possible warning for Kim, from her dad.

2. Kendall had a security scare of her own! The 21-year-old model went into extreme detail about her home invasion situation when she told her mom and Scott Disick about how she came face-to-face with her alleged stalker when he followed her inside home gate!

3. Kim’s post-Paris life was initially business as usual. Viewers got a chance to see exactly what Kim was up to for all the months she stayed out of the public eye, post-Paris, and to our surprise, she seemed to be living a normal life in the early days following the incident. She even told her mom she didn’t want what happened to her to stop her family’s life after Kris told her that Kendall had canceled her 21st birthday due to all that was going on with her.

4. Kris urged Kim to get professional help. With Kim seemingly in good spirits, Kris asked that Kim see a therapist to ensure that her possibly delayed emotions didn’t come back to haunt her later in life. However, Kim said she would deal with everything on her own.

5. Kim was really bothered by negative comments that accused her of faking the robbery. The episode allowed viewers to Kim’s reaction to news reports about her. Kim confessed that it bothered her that people weren’t seeing her as a human — especially when she saw a Halloween costume mocking her attack — and she said she would spend days getting negative videos about the incident taken down by her lawyers.

6. Kim broke down! The episode took a sad and shocking turn when Khloe arrived at Kim’s house to find her crying in the bathroom. Kim was heard saying through her tears that she was being reminded of her robbery, which was causing her to break down. Khloe also noted that people’s negative comments about the situation were possibly wearing on her too. But before things could get any heavier, Khloe told the cameras to stop filming.

7. Kim finally agreed to see a therapist. Mrs. West is shown speaking to her mom telling her about an incident when Kanye scared her one night when he came home from a concert and didn’t announce himself before entering their bedroom. Kim told her mom she was screaming his name, over and over again, and he didn’t answer, which made her think about the robbery again. She even recalled grabbing North, who was laying in bed with her at that time, as she screamed Kanye’s name through her tears. Kanye eventually walked into the room, oblivious to all that was going on, but later explained to Kim that he couldn’t hear her because he had just come from one of his concert performances, which causes his hearing to be slightly impaired immediately following. Kim then confessed to her mom that that incident, paired with the fact that she was having flashbacks, allowed her to realize that she should seek therapy to ensure she’s not scared and anxious her entire life.

8. Kylie thought intruders entered her home! The 19-year-old’s alarm sent her a security update, while she was not home, that said her house was being broken into. So, she called her mom who sent her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to check things out. By the time he got there, police had already done a sweep and confirmed that it was a false alarm.

9. Family loving! Kourtney tells Kendall to “keep it in the fam” after Kim read an article about Kendall and Scott being an item.

10. Caitlyn Jenner made her KUWTK comeback! To round the list off, Caitlyn surprisingly made her first appearance of the season, and of course, in Caitlyn fashion, she tried to add a little humor to the family’s security scares and told Kendall, while the family has a lot of “crazies” after them there were “no crazies” after her! #TooSoon

