Indie Rockers The Maine Release Nostalgia-Fueled New Track ‘Do You Remember’

Indie rockers The Maine are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band with a nostalgia-fueled new song.

The Phoenix-based quintet will release their sixth album — Lovely, Little, Lonely — on April 7, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to stand-out track “Do You Remember.”

Fronted by John O’Callaghan, the alternative act came onto the scene in 2007, rising to fame while opening for bands like Good Charlotte and making the rounds on the Vans Warped Tour. To support their forthcoming LP, O’Callaghan and the crew (guitarists Kennedy Brock and Jared Monaco, bassist Garrett Nickelsen and drummer Pat Kirch) will kick off their Lovely, Little, Lonely World Tour on Thursday.

