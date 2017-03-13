If Anyone Can Make You Appreciate Winter, It’s Jimmy Fallon and His Adorable Family

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:47am PST

For most people, Winter might bring about thoughts of trudging through slush, dry skin, painfully freezing temperatures, and an end to iced coffee season, but thankfully Jimmy Fallon is here to give us at least one good thing about the chilly season. The Tonight Show host shared an incredibly cute family photo on Instagram on Friday, showing him and wife Nancy Juvonen posing with their two little girls, Winnie, 3, and Frances, 2. “There’s no ‘i’ in Utah. #SpringBreak #DeerValley,” he captioned a sweet shot from their ski trip. The last time Jimmy gave fans a glimpse of his daughters was when they were killing the Halloween game in 2015. They’ve definitely grown up quite a bit since then, so here’s hoping the late-night host continues to share more adorable family pictures!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jimmy-Fallon-Family-Ski-Trip-Photo-March-2017-43292785

