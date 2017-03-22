Husband Feels ‘Threatened’ By His Wife’s Upcoming Skin Removal Surgery on Skin Tight

When Brenda’s weight reached 429 lbs., her self-esteem crumbled — and her marriage was strained.

She finally lost the weight after she and her husband Carl both underwent gastric bypass surgery, and Wednesday night’s episode of Skin Tight will follow Brenda’s next steps to save her self-confidence and her relationship as she undergoes skin removal surgery.

In an exclusive clip, Brenda and Carl attend their final couples’ therapy session before Brenda’s surgery, and it is revealed that they have mixed feelings about the procedure.

“As the skin began to sag more and more and more, both of us began to struggle with intimacy,” Brenda tells their therapist of why she wants the surgery. “We struggled with our confidence level.”

Carl admits that he’s “threatened” by the possibility that Brenda will become too attractive for him after her procedure.

“ very happy for her, but also threatened,” he says in the clip. “She’s already attractive, and once the skin is removed she’s going to be even more so.”

But Brenda counters, “I don’t see that men are going to be falling all over me just because I get the skin removed. I don’t think that he needs to feel threatened.”

She explains that she doesn’t “want the surgery to threaten my marriage,” but that she “cannot live the rest of my life like this.”

“If I don’t take care of myself, Carl and I don’t stand a chance of working things out,” Brenda says in the clip. “But there’s no way to build my self-confidence unless I get rid of this skin.”

Skin Tight airs Wednesday at 10/9c on TLC.

Via: http://people.com/bodies/skin-tight-husband-threatened-by-skin-removal-surgery/

Share

More Celebrity News: