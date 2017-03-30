Hurricane Megyn! Kelly Shakes Up NBC Yet Again With Bombshell Announcement

Starmagazine.com has learned that Megyn Kelly is causing a massive stir at NBC. An insider revealed, Kelly “wants to do a smart morning political show and wants to hire her own staff. But NBC are pushing for more of a daytime show with an audience like Phil Donoghue under the Today umbrella and staff.”

