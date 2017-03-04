Hunter Biden Counters His Wife’s Allegations With Suggestion She Cheated on Him: Report

Hunter Biden is now accusing his estranged wife Kathleen of cheating on him, according to a new report.

In a recent divorce filing, Hunter is demanding that Kathleen turn over any evidence that she cheated on him at any point during their 24-year marriage, according to Page Six.

Specifically, says Page Six, Hunter is asking for Kathleen to provide evidence “including but not limited to, letters, cards, notes and e-mails between you and any person that you had a romantic or sexual relationship with other than your husband during the marriage.”

Hunter is also countering Kathleen’s efforts to receive a $20,000 per month allowance. Page Six reports the docs say, “Ms. Biden is college-educated and, as demonstrated by the substantive volunteer work she performs, she is capable of working, earning an income and contributing to her own support and the support of the parties’ children.”

On Thursday, court documents were uncovered that show Kathleen accused Hunter of taking part in “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.”

She claims his actions have “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests”

The couple separated in October 2015 and Kathleen made the allegations in a filing on Feb. 23, just one week before it was revealed that Hunter was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his later brother Beau.

