How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Celebrating International Women’s Day

Some of your favorite celebrities celebrated International Women’s Day, a global holiday that seeks to honor all the achievements of women and take a stand for gender equality, on Wednesday. Emma Watson, who plays bookworm Belle in Beauty and the Beast, hid feminist books in NYC, while Adele quoted Canadian politician Charlotte Whitton on Twitter. Meghan Markle and Emilia Clarke both penned powerful essays, and Dwayne Johnson thanked the women in his life for inspiring him to be a better man. Following the overwhelming success of the Women’s March in January, the same organization has also called for women to participate in A Day Without a Woman by taking time off work, attending rallies, wearing red in solidarity, and supporting small businesses owned by women or minorities. Keep reading to see how other stars showed their support.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Celebrating-International-Women-Day-2017-43281164

