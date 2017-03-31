Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Haley Joy Was ‘Mesmerized’ by Maria Shriver

Hoda Kotb‘s daughter, Haley Joy, was “mesmerized” by Maria Shriver!

Kotb, 52, shared a new photo to Instagram on Thursday of Haley Joy in the arms of Shriver, 61, bottle feeding her. “The baby whisperer — a.k.a @mariashriver came by and Haley joy was MESMERIZED! Love you xo @todayshow,” she captioned the picture.

In a second post by the new mom, Shriver, too, appears to be “mesmerized” by the infant, gazing down at her with a warm smile.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

The Today co-host and her daughter were also recently visited on Monday by her BFF Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, adopted Haley Joy five weeks ago after she was born on Feb. 14. With a girlfriend by her side, Kotb flew to another U.S. city to pick up her baby girl. Kotb’s boyfriend of more than three years, 59-year-old financier Joel Schiffman, stayed home to help protect the confidentiality of the process.

“I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have … You know why Hoda? Because you’re beloved. Everybody loves you,” Lee Gifford tearfully shared on the Feb. 21 episode of Today. “You have so much to give other people and we’re so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it.”

Since her arrival home in New York, numerous members of Kotb’s Today family have met Haley Joy, including Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Meredith Vieira.

Via: http://people.com/babies/hoda-kotb-daughter-haley-joy-was-mesmerized-maria-shriver/

