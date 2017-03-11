Hoda Kotb Learns How to Swaddle Daughter Haley with a Little Help From Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb is relishing each new step of motherhood.

The Today show host, 52, looked overjoyed in a sweet photograph she took of herself, Today colleague Savannah Guthrie and new daughter, Haley Joy, in a new post on her Instagram on Friday.

“Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle!!!” Kotb wrote. “Happy Haley xoxo.”

The new mother has been posting adorable photos of her newborn daughter meeting her various friends, including Matt Lauer and Jenna Bush Hager, who both stopped by to meet the new addition to their Today family.

Kotb adopted Haley three weeks ago. The little girl, who was born on Feb. 14, is the love of her mother’s life, Kotb said on the NBC morning news show.

The TV host, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, tells PEOPLE she left the decision to have children up to fate.

“I thought if it’s meant to be, if my child is out there, then it will happen. And if it’s not, it’s the way it was meant to be,” she said, sitting down for an exclusive photo shoot and interview with PEOPLE at her Upper West Side penthouse on Feb. 23 — less than 10 days after bringing home her daughter. “I decided to go on with life but just believe.”

With a girlfriend by her side, Kotb flew to another U.S. city to pick up her baby. Kotb’s boyfriend of more than three years, 58-year-old financier Joel Schiffman, stayed home to help protect the confidentiality of the process.

“This is a moment in my life I never thought would happen,” Kotb continued. “And here it is happening to me. Wow.”

