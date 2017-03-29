Here’s a Carefree Kurt Russell Just Scooting Through Life
Kurt Russell looked cool and carefree while zipping around on his 3-wheel scooter in LA on Monday. The legendary actor, who stars as Chris Pratt’s dad in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, kept things casual in a black t-shirt and jeans as he made his way down the street. While his longtime love Goldie Hawn wasn’t with him — though we’d really love to see those two scooting around town together — the couple did recently ring in their 34th anniversary. Their daughter, Kate Hudson, celebrated the special milestone with a cute throwback photo via Instagram. “I forgot to post a note on my parents 34th Anniversary so I figure why not now. A belated happy one my dear parents. Love you madly, deeply, profoundly,” Kate captioned the snap. Keep scootin’, Kurt!
