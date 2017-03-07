Heartbreaking Goodbye! Nick Viall Chooses Final Two! Find Out Who He Sent Home – Inside Week 10

Why Nick, why?

It was the moment we’ve all been waiting for (well some dreading), Rachel Lindsay was finally sent home.

After a season of romantic dates, explosive chemistry, and lots of laughs, the Dallas attorney surprisingly (surprising only because Rachel really seemed like the true frontrunner, not so surprising since we knew she got the boot eventually because she was already named the Bachelorette, thanks ABC) didn’t make it into Nick’s final two.

Before Nick cut her loose, things really seemed like they were going well for Rachel. She had a great date, expressed to Nick that she was falling for him (after he basically begged her to completely open herself up to the process), Nick even admitted that he was falling for her too (and I quote: “I’m falling for you Rachel, 100%”), and still, Nick chose Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi as his final two. #Curveball

After sharing a great night in the fantasy suite, Nick made Rachel breakfast (something he didn’t do for Raven, I might add) and everything looked darn near perfect. Even in Rachel’s interview, following her night with Nick, she opened up more than she ever had, as she spoke about meeting his family, being with him when all this was over, and just feeling loved by him. She truly was the most confident she had been all season.

Talk about having the rug pulled right from under you!

However, after Nick had his date with Vanessa something seemed to change and he decided to send Rachel home, but, not before singing her praises.

“I really thought we had a really, really good thing,” Rachel cried after Nick pulled her aside following the rose ceremony. “I felt like I put all of me out there. Maybe it was too late because it’s hard for me to do that sometimes because of what I went through.”

“You’re one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Nick replied through his own tears. “Selfishly, I hope someday this won’t be a goodbye forever, cause it is so hard to say goodbye to you.” Yeah, yeah.

However, Nick’s (overly) kind words only seemed to make the goodbye harder for Rachel who said during her ride home, “It’s hard to hear, you know, how great you are and how much love somebody has for you, but they still don’t choose you. I swear, that’s like the story of my life,” she cried.

“Like, I know how great it could’ve been, but maybe I didn’t show all of that. Maybe he didn’t get that from me. I want someone to have like, undeniable, unconditional, unexplainable love for me. And I want to be able to feel the same way, she said, before adding, “it’s like back to square one.”

Hang in there Rach, or should I say ABC’s next Bachelorette!? #CantKeepAGoodWomanDown

The Bachelor finale airs next Monday at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.

